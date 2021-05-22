The White Sox may be the second-best team in the American League — a team that generally has pitching, and depth, and (usually) so much hitting. But what they don’t have is a Gleyber Torres.

A day after Torres’ walk-off hit against them Friday, the Yankees shortstop came right back at it again, driving in four runs en route to the Yankees 7-0 win at Yankee Stadium. That, coupled with a gutsy performance by Gerrit Cole, ensured the Yankees' seventh straight series win. Torres went 3-for-4 with two runs.

Coming off his worst outing of the season, Cole bent but did not break against that potent White Sox lineup. He allowed eight baserunners — three courtesy of walks — but also induced four double plays to tap dance out of trouble. Before Saturday, Cole hadn’t allowed more than two walks in any game this season. He tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven, and lowered his ERA to 1.81.

The Yankees' last four starting pitchers, Corey Kluber, Domingo German, Jordan Montgomery and Cole, have pitched 30 straight scoreless innings. It was only the second time in franchise history that the Yankees have had four straight starters go at least seven innings without allowing a run, according to baseball historian Katie Sharp. The last time was 1992.

Torres, who drove in the Yankees' only two runs Friday, picked up exactly where he left off in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon. After Dylan Cease allowed a one-out single to Aaron Judge and walked Gio Urshela, Torres roped a ball to the gap in left-center to drive in two runs. The next batter, Rougned Odor, then pounced on Cease’s 1-and-1 slider for an RBI double to center and a 3-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka struck out swinging with runners on second and third to end the inning.

Torres drove in his next two runs in the sixth, after two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. This time, he lined a clean single to left off reliever Matt Foster to put the Yankees up 5-0.

Mike Ford led off the sixth with a 447-foot homer to make it 6-0 and Miguel Andujar added an RBI double in the seventh.