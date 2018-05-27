Gleyber Torres did not start Sunday, beginning the game on the bench for only the second time since his April 22 call-up.

Aaron Boone said the rookie “banged up his knee” while diving for a ball Friday night but added that the day off had more to do with Sunday being a “day game after a night game.”

“He could have absolutely played and will be available today,” Boone said.

Torres entered the game as a defensive replacement for Neil Walker in the eighth inning. “I’m fine,” he said after the Yankees’ 3-1 victory over the Angels.

Boone said that if it had been a Sunday Night Baseball game, “it’s possible” he still would have rested Torres, but the tiebreaker, essentially, was the 1 p.m. start.

“I think the day game after a night game made it an obvious choice for me,” Boone said. “Checking in with him, he said he was good but didn’t balk either at the idea of getting a day today.”

Rough go for Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, dropping him to 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts three games into this homestand.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think he struggled a little bit this weekend, no question, with his at-bats and timing-wise and probably not seeing the ball great,” Boone said. “As far as alarming, no, because obviously this first couple of months, he’s been in and out a little bit and trying to find that good rhythm where he goes on a long streak. We haven’t seen that yet but he’s also, as much as anyone, one swing away from changing the game. We know eventually he’ll take off.”

Didi’s difficulties

Didi Gregorius went 0-for-3 to extend his slide to 4-for-70, although he did walk and score a run.

“He’s too good a player, too good a hitter for it to go on too much longer,” Boone said.

The slump hasn’t extended to the field for Gregorius, who made a stellar sliding stop to his left and a laser throw to first for the final out of the game, preventing a hit by Martin Maldonado that would have driven in a run.