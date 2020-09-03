The Yankees hope to get Gleyber Torres back Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday, and the signs are promising for the eventual returns of Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton.

Torres (hamstring, quadriceps strains) had hoped to rejoin the Yankees on Saturday in Baltimore, but Boone said Sunday is more likely after Torres plays in simulated games at the alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

“This weekend’s definitely a possibility,” Boone said. “I know he’s playing today and he’ll probably do the same tomorrow, and if all goes well there, we might have him travel to us Saturday to be ready to play Sunday. That’s kind of the hope and the possibility, but let’s get through these next couple of days where he can get some regular at-bats and log some innings in the field.”

Stanton is making progress in his return from a hamstring strain, Boone said.

“Stanton had a good day [Wednesday],” Boone said. “Kind of upping his running and I think it went well. So he has been throwing and hitting and everything. It’s more getting over that last hurdle to where he can let it go from a running standpoint, and then we can think about getting into some game activities and stuff. It’s still a bit aways, but we had a pretty encouraging day, I thought.”

Paxton (forearm strain) played catch on Thursday.

“I haven’t talked to Pax,” Boone said, “but from my understanding, it went really well. Now there will be that buildup . . . The hope would be that he would be back and pitching for us [this season] as he gets built up here.”

The Yankees also are without Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list for the second time with a calf strain. There is no timetable for his return. The regular season ends on Sept. 27.

Extra bases

Stanton is the Yankees’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors charitable endeavors . . . Infielder Jordy Mercer, who had been designated for assignment, accepted an assignment to the alternate site . . . The Yankees will play the Orioles eight times in their final 24 games and the Blue Jays 10 times in their final 20 games. The Yankees entered Thursday a game ahead of the third-place Blue Jays in the AL East standings.