Gleyber Torres good to go after coming out of Sunday's game

Red Sox centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. slides into Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres trying to break up a double play on a ground ball by rightfielder Mookie Betts (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BALTIMORE – A day later Gleyber Torres still wasn’t sure exactly what it was that forced him from Sunday night’s game.

But most important from his and the Yankees’ perspective, the 22-year-old appears to have escaped a stint on the injured list, or even being forced to the bench.

“I feel really good,” said Torres, in Monday night’s lineup against the Orioles, a team he’s bludgeoned all season, at DH. “I’m ready to play [Monday].”

Torres, who was 0-for-3 his first three times up Monday night, left Sunday's game after seven innings with what Aaron Boone called a “core” issue.

“I just felt something different in my body,” Torres said, pointing to his right ribcage area. “I didn’t know what.”

Torres underwent testing at a Manhattan hospital, including ultrasound, all of which came back negative.

“All good,” he said. “I took a pill [for the pain] last night and I feel so much better right now.”

Torres entered Monday slashing .465/.540/1.233 with 10 homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs in 12 games vs. Baltimore this season.

Urshela sore

Gio Urshela, who banged foul balls off his right knee area and then his left shin during the same sixth-inning at-bat Sunday, was not in Monday’s lineup, though he said he could play if needed. Boone said his plan had been for the third baseman to have Monday off anyway, the freak occurrence sealing the deal.

“It’s better than last night,” Urshela said, both areas that had been hit heavily wrapped. “I woke up this morning and started walking a little bit better. Just a little swelling but it’s good.”

Urshela said he felt the “knee one” far more on Monday than the ball he took off the shin.

Sanchez rehab ready

Gary Sanchez will catch for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday and Thursday in rehab games, then rejoin the Yankees Friday when they start a three-game series in Toronto, Boone said.

