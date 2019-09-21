TODAY'S PAPER
MRI on Gleyber Torres comes back negative

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees falls

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees falls while attempting to make a play during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
The Yankees apparently dodged a major bullet in regard to Gleyber Torres. 

Though the word “apparently” must be stressed given the organization’s luck, or lack thereof, when it comes to injuries this season. 

An MRI taken late Saturday morning on Torres’ right hamstring came back negative, the team announced before this afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

The 22-year-old Torres, who leads the Yankees with 38 homers, left Friday night’s game in the sixth inning, two innings after sliding awkwardly in short right-center fielding a single hit by Vlad Guerrero Jr. 

“MRIs are usually pretty good at showing things so, of course (there’s) concern, but also do feel like he’s pretty good,” Aaron Boone said before Saturday’s game (and before knowing the results of the MRI). “I know he feels good, so we’ll just see what we have and go from there.” 

Boone said even if the test revealed good news, he planned to play it cautiously with Torres, who played in 140 of the Yankees’ 155 games entering Saturday, the rest of the way. 

“I think he’s OK,” Boone said. “But the wear and tear of playing every day in the season…he’s been kind of taking care of himself every day and getting treatment on a lot of his lower half just as maintenance thing, so certainly with him (we’ll) try to be a little more cautious.”  

