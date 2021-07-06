SEATTLE – Add Gleyber Torres to the list of Yankees who are banged up.

Aaron Boone said before the Yankees started their series Tuesday night against the Mariners that the shortstop experienced "some cramping in his [left] hamstring" after Sunday’s doubleheader split against the Mets.

Boone, in saying the discomfort is "still lingering," added that, at the moment, there were no tests scheduled and that Torres would go through a mostly full day of pregame work Tuesday.

"I’m hoping it’s not anything too serious," Boone said.

Torres played in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, and Boone said the soreness cropped up during the second game when the 24-year-old was staying loose to possibly be a pinch hit option.

"We'll just have to see where he's at when he goes through his [pregame work] here in the next hour," Boone said.

Nothing new on Frazier

Boone did not have any additional information on Clint Frazier, who left Wednesday’s loss to the Angels with "complaints of dizziness" and was played on the IL Friday with vertigo. Boone over the weekend said Frazier was undergoing "a battery of tests" to gain some clarity on his situation, testing that has continued into this week.

"He's continuing to go through some final testing this week," Boone said. "I don't have an update for you today."

Going Lo

Righty Jonathan Loaisiga, who could get some opportunities to close if Boone decides to use slumping closer Aroldis Chapman in a different role, has 15 scoreless relief outings this season of four-or-more outs, the most in the big leagues this season. The 26-year-old Loaisiga, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Sunday’s first game, a 10-5 loss to the Mets, has a 2.20 ERA in 34 games this season. Entering Tuesday he had struck out 43 and walked 10 in 45 innings.

Green in elite company – his own

According to STATS, Chad Green — another candidate to close if Chapman is demoted from the role — on Sunday became the first pitcher in the modern era to throw at least three perfect innings, record at least six strikeouts and have an immaculate inning all in the same game. Green threw the second immaculate inning of the Yankees’ season in the seventh inning of a 4-2 victory over the Mets, the second game of the split-admission doubleheader. Michael King threw an immaculate inning in the fourth inning June 4 vs. Boston.