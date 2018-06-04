DETROIT — Gleyber Torres, a natural shortstop, has more often than not looked like a natural at second base since his call-up April 22, drawing comparisons from some scouts to Robinson Cano.

But there have been times, too, of late he’s looked every bit the 21-year-old he is learning a new position.

After committing just one error in his first 15 games, Torres committed seven in his last 21 games, including the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

“I think it’s familiarity with position,” Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ 7-4 victory. “Obviously we’ve seen so much impact out there on the plays he’s made, the instincts show up a lot. But in fairness we have seen on a couple of occasions where probably the newness of that position . . . there’s things to work though there as well.”

Torres, who got his first career big-league start at short in Monday’s second game as Didi Gregorius received the night off, booted a Leonys Martin grounder in the fifth inning that led to an unearned run.

“On the error I thought he worked hard to get to the ball and get himself in a good position to finish that play, he just kicked it and once he did that his feet got tangled up on him so it made for a tough throw,” Boone said.

Torres also failed to cover first base in the ninth when Austin Romine dropped a pop-up in front of the plate, which contributed to two unearned runs for Jonathan Holder. But Romine said the blame for that play begins and ends with him.

“There’s excuses you could throw out but at the end of the day I’ve got to catch that ball,” said Romine, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a three-run homer in the fourth. “It’s out in front of the plate, I’m underneath it. It really changed the dynamic of the inning. Holder threw the ball well enough to get out of that. That’s on me.”

Warren returns

Righthander Adam Warren, on the DL since April 21 (right back strain), was activated for Monday’s second game, and righthander Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.