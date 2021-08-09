KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Boone acknowledged late Sunday afternoon being "concerned" about Gleyber Torres.

The manager’s worries were confirmed Monday.

Before the Yankees started a three-game series Monday night against the Royals, the Yankees announced Torres had been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain.

An MRI taken after Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Mariners at the Stadium revealed the injury, which occurred as Torres dove into second base on a steal in the fourth inning.

Bronx-born infielder Andrew Velazquez was signed to a major-league contract and selected to the 26-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a corresponding roster move.

Counting Sunday, Torres appeared in 99 of the Yankees’ first 111 games. Torres is hitting .253 with six homers and a .679 OPS, unimpressive numbers to be sure, but the 24-year-old had shown recent signs of emerging from what had been a season-long slump, hitting .315 (17-for-54) with a .754 OPS over his last 14 games.

Torres was 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday’s game when the injury finally forced him out of the game in the eighth inning.

"I’m a little concerned about him right now," Boone said after the loss. "As the game went on, he just felt kind of the instability hitting."

Monday was a success in the sense another player wasn’t added to the COVID-19 IL (as of late Monday afternoon at any rate). When Anthony Rizzo was put on the list Sunday, that made four Yankees ending up there over one week. Rizzo, off to a hot start with the club after being acquired from the Cubs just before the July 30 trade deadline, joined Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sanchez on the list.

Last week marked the third COVID outbreak the Yankees have had this season. In May a total of nine members of their traveling party tested positive — one player, Torres, was in that group though Boone later disclosed his was a false positive — and a second outbreak occurred last month when six players were put on the COVID IL.