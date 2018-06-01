Gleyber Torres photos

Photos of Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Gleyber Torres on defense against the Winston-Salem Dash at BB&T Ballpark on April 18, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Tampa Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres during a Florida State League baseball game against the Lakeland Tigers Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Tampa, Fla.

New York Yankees' SS Gleyber Torres fielding a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Scott Kingery who was safe on the play because of a bad throw in the top of the 7th inning in game 1 during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL. Friday Feb. 24, 2017

Yankees prospects Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier at a fan event at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on Jan. 17, 2017.

Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres at spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21, 2017.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres runs to the dugout after signing autographs for fans ahead of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.

Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2017 season.

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres fields a ball during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Gleyber Torres in the Yankees' dugout during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21, 2018.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres runs to the dugout before the bottom of the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Gleyber Torres of theYankees reacts at second base after his fourth-inning double against the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April25, 2018.

A photographer snaps a picture of New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, who drips with ice water after he was doused with it after he hit a ninth-inning, walk-off, three-run home run in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in New York, Sunday, May 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is greeted by Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames after his walk-off three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians to win an MLB baseball game 7-4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees completes a third-inning double play after forcing out Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees follows through on a seventh inning home run against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 25, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.