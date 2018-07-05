The Yankees recalled middle infielder Tyler Wade on Thursday to take the roster spot of the injured Gleyber Torres, according to the YES Network. Torres, who is on the 10-day disabled list, could need longer than than those 10 days to heal, per general manager Brian Cashman.

“It’s a 10-day DL, it takes us right before the All-Star break,” Cashman said of Torres, who was diagnosed with a right hip strain Wednesday. “If he’s ready, which I don’t know if he will be within the 10 days, he’d probably be ready to go right after.”

Torres, who is hitting .294 with 15 homers and 42 RBIs, could have been selected for the All-Star team as a reserve. As of Thursday afternoon, he was second in the voting at second base but well behind the Astros’ Jose Altuve.

Wade, 23, was 3-for-35 in 13 games with the Yankees this season before being sent to Triple-A April 22. Cashman said Ronald Torreyes is dealing “with a personal issue” and was not an option to be called up. He is on the inactive list. On Wednesday, Aaron Boone said Neil Walker and Brandon Drury, who has not played second this year, are his options at the position, with Walker likely getting more playing time.