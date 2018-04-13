TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees warm selves to Gleyber Torres’ hot Triple-A start

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres works out during spring

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres works out during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 20 in Tampa, Fla. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
DETROIT — Gleyber Torres has gotten off to a hot start in the minors and the Yankees, not surprisingly, have taken notice.

Entering Friday night, the 21-year-old Torres, the organization’s top position prospect, was hitting .370 with a .935 OPS through seven games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“He’s getting a lot of hits,” Aaron Boone said. “I don’t think swinging great yet necessarily but he’s been productive.”

Still, Cashman’s top lieutenant, vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring, is currently watching the Scranton club.

“I think just getting him feeling like he’s the player we all believe he is,” Boone said of the factors that would come into play bringing Torres up. “It’s just getting him into the flow of the season and then at that point we’ll probably have a decision we’ll have to make.”

There was pre-spring speculation the Yankees would start Torres in the minors the first 20 days of the regular season to manipulate his service time in order to preserve an extra year of control, something GM Brian Cashman said all winter would not factor in any decision. Torres, who has played second, third and short so far, eliminated that discussion by performing poorly during spring training.

Tyler Wade, a standout all spring, has not been good at the plate two weeks in, entering Friday 3-for-31 (.097).

“This is the big leagues, there’s urgency,” Boone said. “That said, with Gleyber…we want him to come here when we feel he’s ready to contribute for the long haul. I would say Gleyber plays more into those kind of decisions more so than a short-term, knee-jerk need.”

Drury latest

Boone said he talked to 3B Brandon Drury, on the DL since last Saturday with migraines and blurry vision, on Friday. Starting Monday, Drury starting undergoing extensive testing for a condition he told GM Brian Cashman he’s dealt with for at least six years.

“When I spoke with him, compared with where he was when we left on the road trip, he sounded much, much better, like a different guy,” Boone said.

Boone, who said the Yankees are still waiting for some of the test results, still did not have a timetable for Drury’s return.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

