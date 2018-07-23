ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gleyber Torres is slated to return Wednesday afternoon, and to hear Aaron Boone discuss the topic, it’s not a moment too soon.

“We’ve missed him,” Boone said Monday. “I’m really excited to get him back and all that he brings.”

After his call-up to the big leagues April 22, Torres had a .294/.350/.555 slash line, 15 homers and 42 RBIs in 63 games.

Torres, who was scheduled to play nine innings in a rehab game Monday night with high Class A Tampa, has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a right hip strain. The second baseman, who started his rehab assignment Saturday with Tampa, will DH on Tuesday before rejoining the Yankees.

“Should be ready to go Wednesday, hopefully,” Boone said.

Frazier latest

Clint Frazier, who left Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game on Thursday with a head injury after diving for a ball, was diagnosed with post-concussion migraines after being evaluated by a neurologist Monday, the Yankees said. Frazier, who missed most of spring training and the start of the regular season after suffering a concussion Feb. 24, initially was placed on the minor league DL late last week. He was switched to the major-league DL over the weekend because he began experiencing some of the above symptoms after a collision while running the bases with the Yankees on July 11 in Baltimore. Frazier, who does not have a timetable for returning, will have a follow-up appointment with the neurologist Tuesday.

Snell scratched

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rays lefthander Blake Snell, scheduled to start Tuesday, was placed on the DL with left shoulder fatigue Monday afternoon, the club announced. As of early Monday night, the Rays said their starter was to be determined. Snell is 12-5 with a 2.27 ERA.

Double trouble

Miguel Andujar, who doubled twice Saturday, entered Monday leading all big-league rookies in extra-base hits with 43, including 29 doubles.