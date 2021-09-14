BALTIMORE – Gleyber Torres wasn’t upset at being moved from shortstop to second base because, ultimately, the infielder said, he didn’t deserve to stay a short.

"I made too many errors," Torres said before starting Tuesday night’s game, at second, against the Orioles at Camden Yards. "Where we are, we can’t make errors that (could cost us) a game. So I feel really good to move to second. I just want to be a part of the team."

Torres, 24, and still just two years removed from a 2019 season in which he hit 38 homers, has struggled at the plate and in the field all season.

In addition to hitting .249 with seven homers and a .669 OPS in 109 games, Torres has committed a team-high 18 errors.

"He asked me if I could play second, I said yes," Torres said of his conversation with Aaron Boone, who moved him back to second before Monday’s 6-5 victory over the Twins at the Stadium (Torres scored the winning run on Gary Sanchez’s walk-off single in the 10th). "I said, ‘whatever you want, you are the boss.’ I’m here to play any position and to just help the team."

Though Boone said Tuesday he believed Torres might have been putting extra "pressure" on himself, especially as his troubles mounted at the plate and in the field, the infielder said that hasn’t been the case (though he wasn’t able to pinpoint anything specific in that regard, either).

"Players always feel pressure, we play for the Yankees," Torres said. "For sure I want to do something more for my team. I’ll try to help my team at a different position."

Torres, who played mostly at short in the early part of his minor-league career, was primarily second base in 2018, his rookie year when he hit 24 homers. In 2019 he essentially split time between second and short because of an injury to Didi Gregorius.

"The way I played the first two years of my career, I played (mostly) second and I made two All-Star Games there," Torres said. "Whatever they need. If I need to go back to short next season I’ll be available. But if not, I’ll stay at second and do my thing like the first couple of years."

Torres said he wasn’t disappointed to hear he’d been moved. He was disappointed in the circumstances that put him there.

"Disappointed in myself because of where I am right now," Torres said, referencing his overall performance. "I know the type of player I am, so I’m just focusing on getting better every day and just try to play every day better and better. Disappointed, for sure, in the season I’m having right now. I haven’t had a good season but the last 17 games, I hope to do well and if we make the playoffs, play better there and make the World Series. That’s the focus right now."