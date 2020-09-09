BUFFALO – Two players the Yankees hope will be centerpieces to prolonged success in the future helped extract the franchise from one of its worst ruts in years.

For one night, anyway.

Behind seven mostly brilliant innings from 21-year-old rookie righthander Deivi Garcia and two big hits, including homer, from the previously slumping Gleyber Torres, the Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays to avoid a three-game sweep at Sahlen Field.

The Yankees (22-21), losers of 15 of their last 20 entering the night, avoided falling below .500 and moved within two games of the second-place Blue Jays (24-19) in the AL East. They trail the first-place Rays, off on Wednesday, by six games with 17 to play.

The victory allowed the Bombers, awful for the most part over the last three weeks as they plunged into the eighth and final playoff seed, to exhale. But only briefly with the Orioles, hot on their tail for that No. 8 spot and coming off taking three of four against the Yankees last weekend at Camden Yards, set to start a four-game series at the Stadium Thursday night.

Though Torres’ outburst was certainly welcome for a skidding offense – the 23-year-old, 3 for his last 22 coming in, went 2-for-5 with four RBIs – the story of the night by far was the work done by the 21-year-old Garcia, who shined in his third big-league start.

Garcia (1-1), whose wiry 5-9, 163-pound frame has drawn comparisons to his idol – and fellow Dominican countryman – Pedro Martinez, allowed two runs and five hits in getting his first major-league win. Effectively mixing a mid-90s fastball with an at-times nasty changeup and diving breaking pitches, struck out six and did not walk a batter, giving Garcia 18 strikeouts, two walks and a 3.06 ERA over 17 2/3 total innings.

The bullpen, brutal in recent weeks – including here Monday when Chad Green and Adam Ottavino tag-teamed to allow 10 Blue Jays runs in the sixth inning to turn a 6-2 lead into a 12-6 deficit – held the lead. Zack Britton pitched a scoreless eighth and, after two insurance runs, Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

After Garcia worked around a two-out bloop single by Travis Shaw in an 11-pitch first, Torres led off the second by crushing a 2-and-2, 92-mph fastball from righty Tanner Roark to left-center, the shortstop’s second homer making it 1-0. Torres’ first homer came July 26 in Washington against the Nationals’ Patrick Corbin.

The Blue Jays, winners of 17 of their last 24 entering Wednesday, came right back. Jonathan Villar singled with one out and was replaced at first by Caleb Joseph on a fielder’s choice (the catcher banged into Voit at first and both players, though initially shaken up, stayed in). The lefty swinging Derek Fisher followed and launched a full-count fastball to right, his first homer of the season making it 2-1.

And that would be all for Toronto against Garcia, who would end his night by retiring the last eight he faced and 15 of the final 16.

LeMahieu would tie it on the first pitch of the third, taking a flat 90-mph fastball from Roark opposite field to right for his fifth homer. The blast also gave LeMahieu at least one hit in 27 of his 33 games. Roark allowed two runs and two hits over four innings.

After Garcia retired the Blue Jays in order – on seven pitches – in the fourth, his offense gave him the lead for good in the fifth. Tyler Wade, hitting just .155 with a .265 on-base percentage coming in, lined a single to right and went to second on LeMahieu’s groundout. Voit stung a hanging breaking ball to right to make it 3-2 and Hicks walked. Torres then roped one into the leftfield corner for two-run double that made it 5-2.