After Deivi Garcia and Gleyber Torres helped the Yankees snap a five-game losing streak last Wednesday night with a victory over the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Aaron Boone expressed his hope for what the win could mean long-term for his slumping team.

"Hopefully it’s something that guys can exhale a little bit and really start taking off," Boone said. "I really feel like that’s around the corner for us."

Sure seems like it.

With J.A. Happ producing another good outing and Torres delivering a clutch two-out, tie-breaking hit in the eighth inning, the Yankees won their fifth straight Sunday with a 3-1 victory over the Orioles at the Stadium.

"We understand teams (can) have a bad week," Torres said. "We turned the page."

The win allowed the Yankees (26-21) to complete a four-game sweep of the Orioles (20-26), a team that took three of four from the Bombers the pervious weekend and put them in position to overtake Blue Jays –against whom they start a three-game series Tuesday – for second place in the AL East. After being outscored 22-11 in that Sept. 4-6 series at Camden Yards, the Yankees, who have 13 games to go, outscored Baltimore 21-3 this series.

"Think it was just a matter of time," Clint Frazier said of the club playing better. "We know what we’re capable of…it’s a good time to be heating up right now."

Happ, 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in his last five starts, allowed one run and five hits over five innings, the continuation of a run of stellar starting pitching. Over their last nine games – counting Sunday’s – Yankees’ starters have a 1.95 ERA, holding the opposition to two earned runs or fewer in each of those games.

"Hopefully we’re settling in a little bit," Happ said of the rotation. "I feel I’m throwing the ball the way I’m capable, for sure."

Relievers Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, Chad Green Zack Britton kept the score 1-1 until Torres, again wearing what amounts to a pair of good-luck glasses that have quickly become a popular topic in the dugout, pinch hit for Brett Gardner with two outs in the eighth against lefthander Tanner Scott.

Torres got ahead 1-and-0 before slamming a 97-mph fastball into the gap in right-center, the two-run double giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

"Told him before there may be a big spot late so be ready," Boone said of his pregame talk with Torres, who did not start Sunday. "He was waiting over there. (He was) ready to go."

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save in four chances.

Ottavino, making his first appearance since not retiring any of the six batters he faced in a disastrous 10-run sixth inning last Monday in Buffalo against the Blue Jays, retired the first two hitters of the sixth but allowed a walk and hit and Boone, taking no chances with his club in desperate need of victories to secure their seeding in the upcoming playoffs, went to Jonathan Holder. The righthander, getting an increasing number or high-leverage spots, got the dangerous DJ Stewart to foul to third to keep it 1-1.

It stayed that way until the eighth when Hicks started a two-out rally against righty Dillon Tate, a former Yankee, with a single. First baseman Renato Nunez then butchered Frazier’s sharp grounder, the error extending the inning and giving a chance to Torres. To that point, Tyler Wade’s solo homer – his second – off lefty John Means accounted for the Yankees’ lone run. Wade came in hitting .152 with a .250 on-base percentage.

"This was a big win for us to finish off a really good series," Boone said. "The pitching continues to kind of carry us through this stretch. Hopefully. we can continue to play well."