TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees to call up top prospect Gleyber Torres, source says

The 21-year-old infielder is hitting .370 with a .415 on-base percentage, one home run and 11 RBIs in 13 games at Triple-A.

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres bats during a spring

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres bats during a spring training game against the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Fla., Feb. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Gleyber Torres era is here.

The Yankees are promoting their top prospect ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, a source confirmed to Newsday’s Laura Albanese. Jack Curry of the YES Network first reported the news.

Torres, the Yankees’ top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. was pulled from Saturday’s game in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre in the seventh inning. The 21-year-old infielder, acquired from the Cubs in a July 2016 deadline-day deal, is hitting .370 with a .415 on-base percentage, one home run and 11 RBIs in 13 games for the RailRiders.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge reacts after his two-run Judge homers on 3-and-0 pitch to ignite Yankees
Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the SBU’s Ohlmiller sets NCAA points, assists records
Marlins CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter smiles prior Derek Jeter, Bryant Gumbel have testy interview
Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren adjusts his cap Warren goes on disabled list with lat strain
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the Mets demote Matt Harvey to bullpen
The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes drives in the go-ahead To beat slump, Cespedes might return to golf