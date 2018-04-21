The Gleyber Torres era is here.

The Yankees are promoting their top prospect ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, a source confirmed to Newsday’s Laura Albanese. Jack Curry of the YES Network first reported the news.

Torres, the Yankees’ top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. was pulled from Saturday’s game in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre in the seventh inning. The 21-year-old infielder, acquired from the Cubs in a July 2016 deadline-day deal, is hitting .370 with a .415 on-base percentage, one home run and 11 RBIs in 13 games for the RailRiders.