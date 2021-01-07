The Yankees on Wednesday acquired speedy outfielder Greg Allen from the Padres in exchange for minor-league lefthander James Reeves. The trade was announced on Thursday.

Allen, 27, was designated for assignment by San Diego last week. He has appeared in 221 big-league games, all but one of them for Cleveland. He was part of the Mike Clevinger trade between Cleveland and San Diego last Aug. 31 and appeared in one game for the Padres.

Allen is a .239 career hitter with a .641 OPS. He has 32 stolen bases in 38 attempts. He is also regarded as a plus defender.

Since he is a righthanded batter, Allen’s addition to the Yankees’ 40-man roster should not be a factor if the team decides to bring back lefthanded-hitting free agent Brett Gardner. The Yankees currently have Allen, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman and Estevan Florial as outfielders on their roster.