The Yankees placed first baseman Greg Bird on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a left plantar fascia tear, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees selected first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and signed him to a major-league contract. They also transferred outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) to the 60-day injured list.

Bird is the 13th Yankee to land on the injured list this season and the fifth member of the team's Opening Day starting lineup to end up on the IL. Giancarlo Stanton (biceps), Miguel Andujar (shoulder), Gary Sanchez (calf) and Troy Tulowitzki (calf) have all landed on the injured list since the Yankees' win over the Orioles in their March 28 season opener.

Bird was hitting .171 (6-for-35) with one home run and one RBI.

The Yankees did get some good news on the injury front over the weekend as CC Sabathia made his season debut in a 4-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday. The veteran lefthander, who will retire at the end of the 2019 season, threw five scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out three.

Bird missed the entire 2016 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder and played in just 130 combined games in 2017 and 2018 because of injuries.

The Yankees begin a two-game series against their AL East rival Red Sox on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.