All season, Joe Girardi has praised his team’s “resiliency.”

They were resilient after a 1-4 start to the regular season, and they were resilient after a slew of injuries contributed to a two-month slide into mediocrity after they soared to a 38-23 record in mid-June.

But never was that characteristic tested like Sunday night.

The Yankees were coming off one of the worst postseason losses in franchise history, blowing a five-run sixth-inning lead in Game 2 of the best-of-five American League Division Series on Friday night and falling behind the powerful Indians two games to none.

Girardi put himself front and center in that 9-8, 13-inning defeat, failing to challenge an incorrect hit-by-pitch call on a foul-tip strikeout that would have ended the inning. That set up Francisco Lindor’s grand slam.

A Sunday night that started with Girardi getting booed soundly during pregame introductions for that decision ended with roars from the Stadium crowd as the Yankees got back into the series with a white-knuckle 1-0 victory in front of 48,614.

The place pulsated throughout Masahiro Tanaka’s brilliant seven shutout innings and when Greg Bird sent Andrew Miller’s fastball into orbit in the bottom of the seventh, homering into the second deck in rightfield.

They brought the noise in the final 1 2⁄3 innings when a rejuvenated Aroldis Chapman earned the save, though not without some theater.

After Chapman struck out the final two batters in the eighth and the leadoff batter in the ninth, Jason Kipnis singled and Jose Ramirez reached when Todd Frazier made a diving stop of a grounder in the hole but couldn’t get the ball out of his glove cleanly. Chapman fell behind Jay Bruce 2-and-0 before Bruce struck out for the fourth time. He then concluded a seven-pitch at-bat by getting Carlos Santana to fly to center to end it.

The crowd very much believed what the Yankees declared in the disappointment of their silent clubhouse Friday: a win in Game 3 and this very much becomes a series.

Luis Severino, who lasted only one-third of an inning in the wild-card game, will get the ball Monday night as the Yankees try to force a deciding Game 5 Wednesday in Cleveland. Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer will oppose him.

The evening was marked by pivotal plays and performances by the Yankees.

There was Tanaka picking up two strikeouts after Jason Kipnis’ one-out triple in the fourth and Aaron Judge, who misplayed Kipnis’ drive, robbing Lindor of a two-run homer in the sixth.

But Bird, who had a Judge-like spring training but was a non-factor much of the regular season because of a slow-healing right ankle bone bruise, is as good a place to start as any.

He took former Yankee Miller — who had allowed exactly one homer to a lefthanded hitter this season — into the second deck in right on a 1-and-1 fastball to make it 1-0. It was his second homer of the series; his two-run blast in the fifth inning of Game 2 made it 8-3.

Tanaka, meanwhile, resembled the pitcher who was the staff ace his first three years in the Bronx and the one who struck out a career-high 15 in his final regular-season start. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out seven in a terrific outing that the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco matched.

Carrasco allowed three hits and struck out seven in 5 2⁄3 shutout innings. Miller replaced him with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth and got Starlin Castro to pop up.

Tanaka pitched out a jam in the fourth. With one out, Kipnis drove a 1-and-1 fastball to right and Judge overran the ball slightly, with the ball banging off his glove and rolling along the track for a triple. But Tanaka earned his fifth and sixth strikeouts, getting Ramirez and Bruce on splitters. During the at-bats, three splitters hit the dirt, but Gary Sanchez, whose defense has been a season-long issue, blocked them successfully.

Bruce, who went 3-for-9 with two home runs in the first two games, struck out three times against Tanaka.

