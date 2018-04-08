Throughout spring training Greg Bird told anyone who asked, the Yankees included, he was fine.

Turned out that wasn’t the case.

The first baseman, who had surgery to remove a bone spur from his right ankle March 27, disclosed Sunday morning, in his first comments to reporters since the procedure, that the spur had bothered him pretty much all spring.

That, GM Brian Cashman said, was news to him.

“We didn’t know of any [problems] in any way, shape or form until Orlando,” Cashman said by phone early Sunday afternoon. “If we had known about any issues we would have backed off his work.”

Orlando is a reference to March 24 when, before the Yankees second-to-last game of spring against the Braves at Disney World, Bird complained of pain after batting practice and was scratched from the game.

“The day before [March 23 against the Red Sox] I couldn’t stand by the end of the game,” said Bird, who nonetheless traveled to Orlando the next morning.

Bird, who missed most of 2017 dealing with a bone bruise sustained in spring training that eventually required surgery, struggled this spring, hitting .154 with a .267 on-base percentage.

The hardest part of the spring?

“Telling people you feel good all the time and you don’t,” Bird said. “You get to first [base] and people say, ‘I’m glad to see you’re healthy,’ and you’re not and you know that. Telling people you know, your friends, that you feel fine and you don’t. But that’s just how it goes.”

Bird said the spur was something he felt to a degree last season, something that was independent of the foot issue that caused him to miss so much time.

Cashman said after the Yankees’ season ended Bird received a PRP (platelet rich plasma) shot from Dr. Martin O’Malley — the orthopedic specialist who performed the surgery in July 2017 and also did the March procedure — and went back to his home in Colorado for the winter.

“His spring training physical was good,” Cashman said. “No issues. He didn’t have any complaints about anything until Orlando.”

Bird, limited to 94 big-league games since his debut in August 2015, said it was a case of trying to play “through” something, making him not at all unique in the world or professional sports.

“I can say for me personally that’s the only way, to keep going, to keep playing, especially here,” said Bird, sounding very much like Derek Jeter. “That’s just how we do it.”

The 25-year-old, who was given a prognosis to return six to eight weeks after the surgery, said he’s been assured that he does not have a chronic ankle issue.

“I don’t have a bad ankle, that was told to me by the doctor,” Bird said. “He said everything in there is fine, he just said you had a bone spur that needed to be taken out.”