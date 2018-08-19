Greg Bird showed some signs over the weekend that he is coming out of a slump that has lasted the better part of the past month. For the Yankees, given an injury situation that may have gotten worse Sunday, this return to form cannot come soon enough.

Bird’s first-inning grand slam to rightfield was the biggest hit of Sunday’s 10-2 win over Toronto and his second home run in as many swings. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, after hitting a solo shot in the eighth inning on Saturday.

“I felt like I was in a good place, just getting ready to hit,” said Bird of his first at-bat Sunday, which ended on a 2-1 sinker from Ryan Borucki that he sent into the second deck to make the score 6-1. “The consistency just hasn’t been there like I’d like, but when it’s not, you have to find a way to get it done.”

Bird had entered Saturday on a 7-for-56 (.125) skid dating back to July 31, with a .206 on-base percentage and .179 slugging percentage in that span. After starting the season on the disabled list, he struggled upon his return, hitting just .191 with a .690 on-base plus slugging in his first 28 games back. Things turned around starting with a two-home run game against Boston on June 29 and from then through July 29, he hit .286 with a .905 OPS.

The Yankees will hope he can return to that midsummer form, especially since manager Aaron Boone said Didi Gregorius could be headed to the disabled list. Gregorius left Sunday’s game with what the team called a bruised right heel. The Yankees are already without sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

While Bird said the loss of Gregorius would be “a huge blow,” he added he is confident the team can continue to pick up the slack in the absence of their stars. This is not without merit, as the Yankees have scored 5.3 runs per game since Judge joined Sanchez on the disabled list on July 27, compared to 5.2 before his injury.

The uptick is thanks in large part to surges from Miguel Andjuar (.315 average with eight home runs during this span), Giancarlo Stanton (.300, nine home runs) and Gregorius (.300, five home runs). Gregorius’ potential absence now leaves a new void Boone will need filled.

The manager said he was impressed by his first basemen’s process at the plate this weekend as much as the results. “That’s two swings in a row where you see the life through the zone that is really night and day from a couple of days ago. You really see the bat coming through with some authority.” He added Bird’s typically strong command of the strike zone was also on display.

“You keep your head up, you show up the next day, you put in the work, and if it doesn’t go your way, you step in there again and go after it,” Bird said of his approach through his recent struggles. “I think the biggest thing is not getting caught up in chasing results, but just doing what you can when you get the opportunity.”