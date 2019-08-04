Didi Gregorius didn’t waste much time Sunday night.

After missing the first three games of the Boston series with a strained finger on his left hand, the Yankees shortstop returned to the lineup for the finale and cracked a one-out single to left field in his first at-bat. Gregorius didn’t come around to score, but the hit was enough to provide a much-needed bright spot for a Yankees roster that’s been riddled with injuries, including sending outfielder Aaron Hicks to the 10-day IL hours earlier.

“It’s always good to get back in the lineup,” Gregorius said before Sunday’s game. “That’s all that mattered to me.”

Gregorius, who batted third, also flashed some defensive leather early on, part of a 4-6-3 double play in the top of the second.

The injury came in Wednesday’s 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks, as Gregorius crashed to the ground fielding a shot off the bat of Alex Avila during the fourth inning. He stayed in the game after the play, but manager Aaron Boone said he was still sore and was considered day-to-day ahead of the series against the Red Sox.

Initially, the concern was for Gregorius’ wrist after he rolled over it, although the focus quickly turned to his finger which he said he “saw right away that it was swollen.”

Despite the scare, Gregorius, who missed the first two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, was able to avoid a return to the IL and Boone said he was an option during Saturday’s doubleheader.

He didn’t see any action during the two games, but Gregorius did take grounders between them without reporting any issues.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“My understanding is that, especially after [Saturday] when he went out and took ground balls and everything in between games, that all went well,” Boone said during his pre-game press conference Sunday afternoon. “When I talked with him [Saturday] night, he felt pretty good about where he was at. Obviously, we’ll be mindful of it, we’ll watch him closely, but we feel like he’s in a good spot.”

Boone added that Gregorius also took swings in the batting cage during Saturday’s night game, saying “he was really feeling pretty good about where he is.”

Gregorius echoed the sentiment: “It was just making sure that I feel like I can be swinging. That was the only thing we’ve really been waiting on.”

He proved he didn’t have to wait long, which is good news for the Yankees as Gregorius has played well since his return in early June. Coming into Sunday, in 39 games played, he was hitting .271 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and a .769 OPS.

Now, Gregorius said he’s happy to be back on the field, looking to provide some consistency and optimistic that the Yankees will be able to keep weathering the injury-ridden storm.

“You don’t want anybody to go to the IL,” Gregorius said. “If something happens, someone else is going to step up, but you try to avoid it and play the game whenever you get a chance to play.”