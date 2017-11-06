Former Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly is among the 10 people included on the Modern Baseball Era ballot for potential enshriment in Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The other players on the list, in alphabetical order, are:

Steve Garvey

Tommy John

Marvin Miller

Jack Morris

Dale Murphy

Dave Parker

Ted Simmons

Luis Tiant

Alan Trammell

The 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee will vote on Dec. 10 at baseball’s winter meetings in Florida. Results will be announced that night on MLB Network at 6 p.m. Eastern. A candidate needs 75 percent of the ballots cast to earn induction to the Hall of Fame on July 29, 2018.

The Modern Baseball Era is one of four Era Committees which give Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons.

Mattingly hit .307 with 222 home runs and 2,153 hits in 14 seasons for the Yankees. He was a six-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove Award winner. “Donnie Baseball” was the 1985 AL MVP, led the league in total bases in both 1985 and 1986 and captured three Silver Slugger Awards.

Miller, who died in 2012, is the only non-player on the ballot. He became the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1966 and quickly turned the union into a powerhouse. Within 10 years, Miller had secured free agency for the players. When he retired in 1982, the average player’s salary was close to 10 times what it was when he took over.