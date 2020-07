The Yankees will wear a special uniform patch this season to honor the late Henry G. "Hank" Steinbrenner, the team announced on Wednesday.

Steinbrenner, a general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees who was the eldest of late owner George Steinbrenner’s four children, died on April 14 from a longstanding health issue at age 63.

The commemorative patch will be worn on the left sleeve of the Yankees’ home and road jerseys for the entire 2020 regular season and postseason.