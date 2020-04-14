Hank Steinbrenner, one of the co-owners of the Yankees, has died at the age of 63, the team announced Tuesday.

Steinbrenner died at his home in Clearwater, Fla., after a longstanding illness, the Yankees said.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and brother of Hal Steinbrenner, Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner. He also had is survived by four children (daughters Jacqueline and Julia, and sons George Michael IV and John) and one granddaughter (Anabel).

Hank Steinbrenner was in his 13th season as a general partner of the Yankees and his 11th season as co-chairperson. Along with Hal, Hank was responsible for overseeing all areas of the club’s business and baseball operations, and was directly involved in player negotiations, long-term player recruitment goals and overall club strategy.

Hank and Hal Steinbrenner both took an active role in leading the Yankees immediately after George's death in 2010, but Hank stepped back as a public face as time passed, allowing Hal to be the team's front-facing owner.

Hank Steinbrenner also was involved in IndyCar Racing, forming Steinbrenner Racing along with his son George IV in 2016. The team won at the Circuit of Americas on March 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas, before uniting with Andretti Autosport at the end of the season to race under the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport banner in 2020.