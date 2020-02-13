TAMPA, Fla. – Aroldis Chapman called Jose Altuve’s actions “suspicious,” but didn’t outright accuse the Astros second baseman of having an illegal advantage when he hit his walk-off homer against the closer to end last season’s ALCS.

And, ultimately, Chapman said, he bears responsibility for the 2-and-1 changeup that Altuve blasted to left to end Game 6.

“There’s a lot of speculation about it,” Chapman said Thursday morning through his interpreter. “A lot of people have many different opinions about it. At the end of the day, I assume responsibility for how the events developed. I gave up the homer and we lost and that’s the bottom line. I was the pitcher on the mound and I was the guy facing Altuve.”

The speculation, of course, is that Altuve was wearing a wire of some kind that allowed him to get the signs in real time. Altuve’s actions afterward lent credence to that speculation, instructing his celebrating teammates as he reached home plate not to tear at his jersey and even clutching at it.

“I’ve seen that video, I think a lot of people have seen that video, it’s a popular video right now,” Chapman said through a half-smile. “And, yeah, if you look at his actions, they look a little suspicious, right? But at the end of the day, I just don’t know.”

Chapman also echoed some of his teammates from the 2017 team – CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka most prominently – who have said they felt “cheated” out of a World Series.

“Yeah, I believe so too,” Chapman said. “It [the seven-game series won by the Astros] was very close. With everything, all the details that have come out, I think it [the illegal sign-stealing] was the extra edge that allowed them to move on.”