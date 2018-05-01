Yankees vs. Astros

The Yankees return to Houston to face the 2017 World Series champion Astros from April 30 to May 3, 2018.

Houston Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve (27) misses the throw for the double play at second base as New York Yankees' second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) is safe on a double during the eighth inning on April 30, 2018, in Houston.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius dives for the hit by Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning April 30, 2018, in Houston.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the eighth inning as catcher Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros catches the ball at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Ken Giles #of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees to end the game at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston.

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning Monday, April 30, 2018, in Houston.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

George Springer of the Houston Astros dives into third base in the first inning against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees called out on strikes in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

After throwing a ball to a fan, Houston Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve (27) tells the adult who grabbed it to give it to the kid next to him during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees on April 30, 2018, in Houston.