After watching Scranton/Wilkes-Barre teammate Trey Amburgey receive a call-up to the Bronx on Thursday, Hoy Park found himself right alongside him the following night.

With six players on the COVID-19 injured list, the Yankees called up Park, a 25-year-old middle infielder and outfielder from South Korea, from Triple-A affiliate Scranton on Friday. In his first major league plate appearance, he batted for Tim LoCastro with runners on first and third and two outs in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 4-0 loss to the Red Sox and grounded out to first on Tanner Houck's first pitch to him.

Park had made quite the impression since being promoted to Scranton from Double-A Somerset on May 18.

After struggling for Somerset — he had a .194/.316/.323 slash line in 10 games — he went on a tear for Scranton, putting together his best minor league season by far. In 44 games, he had a .325/.475/.541 slash line, eight home runs, 25 RBIs and 39 runs scored — career highs in home runs, batting average, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS.

The lefthanded-hitting Park, who is 6-1, 175 pounds, put together an impressive streak this year, reaching base in 30 consecutive games.

While he has predominantly played middle infield since signing with the organization as an international free agent in 2014, Park recently received a number of opportunities in the outfield as well, making him a versatile option for the Yankees. He played rightfield in his Yankees debut.

"My natural positions are shortstop and second base, but I can play anywhere," Park said during a Zoom call days before his promotion to Scranton. "If I can help the team, it doesn’t matter where I am."

Amburgey, 26, a righthanded-hitting outfielder who set a RailRiders record with a 42-game on-base streak earlier this season, was brought up by the Yankees on Thursday after compiling a .312/.379/.582 slash line with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 25 runs in 38 games. He made his MLB debut in rightfield on Friday night and went 0-for-2.

'The Martian' lands in Tampa

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees' No. 1-rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to the Low-A Tampa Tarpons on July 13.

He entered Saturday with a .438./471/.813 slash line, one homer, one triple, one double and four RBIs in four games for Tampa.

Dominguez, 18, has garnered plenty of hype since being signed as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. Possessing talent that some would say appears out of this world, the switch-hitting centerfielder instantly was dubbed "The Martian."