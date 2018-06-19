Old-Timers’ Day was Sunday, but former Yankee Ichiro Suzuki was in uniform for the Mariners before Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium even though he is neither an active player nor a coach.

Ichiro, 44, started the season with the Mariners and hit .205 in 15 games before he was removed from the roster — but didn’t retire — on May 3. The Mariners said he was joining the team’s front office as a special adviser. But Ichiro didn’t put on a suit and get behind a desk.

Instead, he is still going through stretching, batting practice and pregame workouts with the team. He is listed on the Mariners’ roster as neither a coach nor player, but in his own undefined category. He is not allowed to be in the dugout during games, but has come out after games in full uniform to celebrate a Mariners win.

Seattle will open next season in Tokyo against the A’s. It is believed that Ichiro will be active as part of an expanded 28-man roster for the two-game series.

Gardner out again

Brett Gardner said his right knee is improving, but the Yankees leftfielder was still out of the lineup for the third straight game.

“Hopefully be available [off the bench Tuesday] and be back in the lineup [Wednesday],” Gardner said. “The point we’re at in the season right now, it’s something that I just don’t want to make it any worse. Loading up on some medicine and a bunch of treatment and trying to get it better.”

Clint Frazier started in leftfield.

Sanchez falls in voting

Gary Sanchez fell to second among AL catchers in the latest All-Star voting. He trails Tampa Bay’s Wilson Ramos by 59,260 votes. Aaron Judge continues to place third among AL outfielders. Voting ends July 5.