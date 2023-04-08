Yankees put Josh Donaldson and Jonathan Loaisiga on the IL

BALTIMORE – As was expected since he came out of Wednesday afternoon's game against the Phillies, Josh Donaldson has been placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Less expected were some other announcements made by the Yankees late Saturday morning.

Heading the list was the news that righty reliever Jonathan Loaisiga had been put on the IL with right elbow inflammation.

Additionally, the Yankees signed outfielder Willie Calhoun, a spring training non-roster invitee who played well all spring, to a big-league contract and placed him on the active roster, meaning the veteran will be in uniform Saturday night for the second of the three-game series against the Orioles.

The Calhoun move also buries even further on the bench outfielder Aaron Hicks, whose playing time already had been sporadic at best.

Finally, righthander Tommy Kahnle, who started the season on the injured list with right bicep tendinitis and was initially thought to be in line for a mid to late April return, was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson departed Wednesday’s game after the second inning, feeling discomfort in his hamstring as he reached first base on a fly out.

Aaron Boone, in saying on Friday an IL stint for Donaldson was “likely,” said DJ LeMahieu would receive “the bulk” of the playing time. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also could see some time at third but, for the moment, the Yankees like the utility man more as Aaron Judge’s backup in centerfield. Oswaldo Cabrera also could see a game or two at third on days LeMahieu is given a rest or needed at first base to give Anthony Rizzo a day.

The Loaisiga move came as a bit of a surprise, though Boone may have telegraphed there was an issue with the pitcher Friday night when, in the late innings of a close game, he went to Jimmy Cordero rather than Loaisiga.

The 28-year-old Loaisiga, injury-plagued throughout his career, has allowed one run and two hits in three games this season, with both the run and the hits coming in his last outing Wednesday against the Phillies.

Jhony Brito was called up to start Saturday night. The righthander likely will be sent back to the minors after the start, which could open the door for a reliever to take his roster spot, with Bay Shore’s Greg Weissert a strong candidate to be promoted from the minors.