The Yankees began their nine-game win streak on April 21, taking three in a row from the Toronto Blue Jays at the Stadium, then sweeping the Twins at home. The Yankees then went to Anaheim and took three straight from the Angels.

The Yankees now head to Houston for a four-game set in a rematch of last year’s ALCS. But first, a look at some of the numbers powering the Yankees’ nine-game win streak:

— The Yankees have outscored opponents, 64-18.

— Seven different pitchers have earned a win. Only Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia have multiple wins.

— The Yankees were 6 1⁄2 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East when the streak began. Now, they’re only two games behind.

— This is the Yankees’ longest win streak since June 8-18, 2012.

— Gary Sanchez is 8-for-30, with those eight hits all going for extra bases: four doubles, four home runs.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Didi Gregorius has five home runs and 13 RBIs during this streak. His batting average has climbed from .322 to .340 by going 13-for-35.

— Aaron Judge has three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

— Giancarlo Stanton has scored 10 runs and driven in three. His batting averaged has climbed from .219 to .239 by going 10-for-36 at the plate.

— Rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar is 14-for-36 with eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs and four runs scored.

— The starting pitcher for the Yankees has gone at least six innings in seven of the nine games. Only twice did a starting pitcher allow as many as three earned runs.

— The Yankees are pitching to a team ERA of 1.76.

— The Yankees have committed a total of seven errors.

— The Yankees have scored at least two runs off eight of the nine starting pitchers they faced.

— Yankees pitchers are averaging 9.2 strikeouts per game. Yankees hitters are averaging 10.2 strikeouts per game.