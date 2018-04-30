TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Inside the numbers of the Yankees’ nine-game win streak

Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar gestures toward

Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar gestures toward the dugout after hitting a double against the Twins on April 23, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees began their nine-game win streak on April 21, taking three in a row from the Toronto Blue Jays at the Stadium, then sweeping the Twins at home. The Yankees then went to Anaheim and took three straight from the Angels.

The Yankees now head to Houston for a four-game set in a rematch of last year’s ALCS. But first, a look at some of the numbers powering the Yankees’ nine-game win streak:

— The Yankees have outscored opponents, 64-18.

— Seven different pitchers have earned a win. Only Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia have multiple wins.

— The Yankees were 6 1⁄2 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East when the streak began. Now, they’re only two games behind.

— This is the Yankees’ longest win streak since June 8-18, 2012.

— Gary Sanchez is 8-for-30, with those eight hits all going for extra bases: four doubles, four home runs.

— Didi Gregorius has five home runs and 13 RBIs during this streak. His batting average has climbed from .322 to .340 by going 13-for-35.

— Aaron Judge has three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

— Giancarlo Stanton has scored 10 runs and driven in three. His batting averaged has climbed from .219 to .239 by going 10-for-36 at the plate.

— Rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar is 14-for-36 with eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs and four runs scored.

— The starting pitcher for the Yankees has gone at least six innings in seven of the nine games. Only twice did a starting pitcher allow as many as three earned runs.

— The Yankees are pitching to a team ERA of 1.76.

— The Yankees have committed a total of seven errors.

— The Yankees have scored at least two runs off eight of the nine starting pitchers they faced.

— Yankees pitchers are averaging 9.2 strikeouts per game. Yankees hitters are averaging 10.2 strikeouts per game.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ward Melville starting pitcher Anthony Kay delivers in Kay sees light at end of post-surgery tunnel
Houston's Yuli Gurriel beats the tag from Yankees' Yankees return to Houston, scene of ALCS demise
Shoni Schimmel of the New York Liberty celebrates Schimmel returns to Liberty after year away
CC Sabathia allowed one run and five hits Sabathia, Sanchez give Yankees 9th win in row
4/29/18: Gonzalez tallies five RBIs in rout of Highlights: Mets 14, Padres 2
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on after a Extra juice for Yankees in series vs. Astros