BOSTON — J.A. Happ trying to improve on his good career numbers against the Red Sox will have to wait.

The 35-year-old lefthander, acquired by the Yankees last week from the Blue Jays, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

Happ, 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA in his career vs. Boston (0.84 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season while with Toronto), was slated to start Saturday afternoon’s game at Fenway Park.

It was not immediately known who will start in Happ’s place. Righthander Luis Cessa, just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is an option, as is newly acquired righty Lance Lynn, who pitched 4 1⁄3 innings of scoreless relief in place of Sonny Gray in Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. Lynn could be called on to take the struggling Gray’s next scheduled start, which is Monday in Chicago against the White Sox. Lynn is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in five career starts against Boston, which include two games this season in which he allowed one earned run in 11 innings.

Happ, who won his first start as a Yankee on Sunday, was sent home Tuesday after being diagnosed with the virus.

The Yankees, who entered Thursday night 5 ½ games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, were initially optimistic Happ would be able to pitch Saturday.

“The current diagnosis was a very mild case and our internist felt that if everything is as is right now, then he probably would be able to go on Saturday,” GM Brian Cashman said on Tuesday. “But it’s to be determined, so we’re taking the necessary precautions.”