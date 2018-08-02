TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

J.A. Happ goes on DL with hand, foot and mouth disease, won’t pitch against Red Sox

Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ looks on from the

Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ looks on from the dugout against the Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 28. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Print

BOSTON — J.A. Happ trying to improve on his good career numbers against the Red Sox will have to wait.

The 35-year-old lefthander, acquired by the Yankees last week from the Blue Jays, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

Happ, 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA in his career vs. Boston (0.84 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season while with Toronto), was slated to start Saturday afternoon’s game at Fenway Park.

It was not immediately known who will start in Happ’s place. Righthander Luis Cessa, just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is an option, as is newly acquired righty Lance Lynn, who pitched 4 1⁄3 innings of scoreless relief in place of Sonny Gray in Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. Lynn could be called on to take the struggling Gray’s next scheduled start, which is Monday in Chicago against the White Sox. Lynn is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in five career starts against Boston, which include two games this season in which he allowed one earned run in 11 innings.

Happ, who won his first start as a Yankee on Sunday, was sent home Tuesday after being diagnosed with the virus.

The Yankees, who entered Thursday night 5 ½ games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, were initially optimistic Happ would be able to pitch Saturday.

“The current diagnosis was a very mild case and our internist felt that if everything is as is right now, then he probably would be able to go on Saturday,” GM Brian Cashman said on Tuesday. “But it’s to be determined, so we’re taking the necessary precautions.”

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants cornerback Eli Apple talks to the media Eli Apple on Urban Meyer at OSU: 'Tough situation'
Kevin Abrams, left, Giants assistant general manager, stands Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent spotted at Giants camp
CC Sabathia of the Yankees pitches against the Yankees see chance to gain ground on Boston
8/1/18: Orioles score early to back Cobb's start Highlights: Orioles 7, Yankees 5
Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Josh McCown and Teddy Darnold begins to enjoy Jets' quarterback competition
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks about his expectations Jets' Darnold hoping to improve in training camp