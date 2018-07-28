J.A. Happ might not have envisioned joining his sixth major-league club entering the 2018 season, but when he learned Thursday night that the Yankees had acquired him in a deal with the Blue Jays, the 35-year-old lefthander was glad not only for the clarity it provided, but the New York stage, as well.

“It was excitement and it was relief,” said Happ, who had long been linked to the Yankees leading up to Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. “I think there was some anxiety leading up to the deadline, of course. I thought that I might go somewhere, I just didn’t know where.

“But what a great place. I’m looking forward to it. I like to compete and I think there is probably no better stage to do that.”

He was 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA for Toronto this season, where he had pitched since 2016, when he was 20-4 with a 3.18 ERA and was sixth in Cy Young voting. He also spent part of 2012 there, as well as all of 2013-14.

Happ touched on the impact that pitching in the AL East over the years has had on his success.

“It’s hard for me to say,” Happ said. “Just having been in the division for five of the past six years, you’ve got to try to learn to survive. And for the most part, I feel like I’ve been able to do that. I don’t know that I can pinpoint it myself, but you’re not gonna last very long unless you find a way to do that.”

Being so well-known within the division could be perceived as a negative by some pitchers, but Happ preferred to view it in a different light.

“I think it depends how you look at it,” Happ said. “I think I’m gonna try to take it as an advantage, where I’ve faced the guys before and have a memory bank to go back to and try to utilize as far as the scouting standpoint. That’s kind of gonna be my insight.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And though he’s struggled recently with a 7.41 ERA and 0-3 record in the month of July, he understands where he needs to improve most.

“I think the results haven’t been there,” Happ said. “But I think there’s no physical issue really. For me, it’s always been about being aggressive. I think I get in trouble when I put guys on base, give free passes. That seems to be something, when I look back on poor results, that’s usually the indicator. So I’ll try to avoid those as best as I can and take my chances.”

One thing certainly makes this next stop in Happ’s career feel different.

“I think all players, if they’re being honest, have that question in the back of their head of what it would be like to put the pinstripes on,” Happ said. “So, definitely special, and it feels about right.”