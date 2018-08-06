CHICAGO — J.A. Happ’s illness is behind him.

The veteran lefthander, who missed his last scheduled start because of a surprising case of hand, foot and mouth disease, should be able to take his next turn in the rotation, Thursday against the Rangers.

“He’s out of the woods, virus-wise, not contagious,” Aaron Boone said Monday before the Yankees started a three-game series against the White Sox.

“He’ll be eligible to come off [the DL] Thursday and the idea will be, if everything goes well the next couple days, he’d be in line to start for us.”

Happ, acquired just before the trade deadline from the Blue Jays, won his first start in pinstripes, July 29 against the Royals when he allowed one run over six innings. But the 35-year-old went on the DL soon after and was replaced in the rotation last Saturday at Fenway Park by rookie Chance Adams, who allowed three runs in five innings in his big-league debut.

Just a coincidence

Neil Walker started at third Monday night but Boone said that had nothing to do with Miguel Andujar, the everyday third baseman, committing two errors in Sunday night’s crushing loss in 10 innings to the Red Sox, including a bad throw in the ninth that allowed the tying run to score.

“That’s not why he’s not in there today,” Boone said about Andujar who was designated hitter and batted seventh. “I had planned on starting Walker the first game of this series.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Andujar, after mostly performing well in the field his rookie season, has slipped a bit in recent weeks, particularly with some of his throws.

“Miguel I feel like is equipped to deal with the successes and failures that you’ll inevitably have up here, so I don’t worry about putting him back out there,” Boone said. “I think he’s made a lot of strides this year defensively. I think he’s surpassed the expectations of what we had going into the season. I think he’s played an acceptable third base.”