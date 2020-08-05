PHILADELPHIA – Last Thursday night in Baltimore, the Yankees’ bats saved an ineffective J.A. Happ from taking a loss in his season debut.

Happ was even worse Wednesday in the first game of the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and this time the bats could not provide a lifeline.

Walking six across three dreadful innings – including four in the critical four-run third – Happ’s lack of control helped him quickly flush an early three-run lead of a top-to-bottom sloppy 11-7 loss that snapped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak.

“You’re just not going to have [that many days] where J.A. Happ loses the strike zone like that,” Aaron Boone said between games. “I take a little solace in that the ball’s coming out well.”

Happ, who typically has excellent command, clearly was frustrated early with Angel Hernandez but wasn’t blaming the home plate umpire.

“I have to get back in the zone and make pitches,” Happ said. “I take pride in being able to do that and I wasn’t able to today.”

It marked another strange day in a 2020 season already full of them. It included each game of the doubleheader comprising seven innings, the Yankees as the “home” team for the first game but wearing their road grays and a Yankees’ “hype” video shown on the big Citizens Bank scoreboard in left preceding their first at-bat in the bottom of the first. There was even small group of fans (maybe six or so) outside an entry gate in dead center cheering on the Phillies and, occasionally, filling the ballpark with additional noise from a cowbell, drums or airhorn (and Frank Sinatra’s "New York, New York" after the game’s final out).

Happ, coming off the start in Baltimore in which he allowed four runs, four hits and two walks over four innings, allowed four runs and three hits over three innings Wednesday.

“Six walks, obviously that was the story,” Happ said. “I have to make them put the ball in play. When I was doing that things were going good, the contact wasn’t too hard. I have to force the issue better than I did today.”

Rookie Nick Nelson allowed a run in the fifth and six in the sixth to blow it open, with an error by catcher Kyle Higashioka contributing significantly as the Yanks fell behind, 11-3.

Aaron Judge’s seventh homer, a three-run shot, off righty Austin Davis, highlighted a four-run seventh that made the score more respectable. Mike Ford narrowly missed a three-run homer of his own later in the inning that would have made it 11-10 but the ball hooked foul and he was soon called out on a borderline full-count pitch (third base coach Phil Nevin was ejected by Hernandez after arguing the call).

The 37-year-old Happ, who allowed a career-worst 34 homers in 2019 and two against the Orioles last week, took a 3-0 lead into the third as the Yankees (8-2) did early damage against former Met Zack Wheeler, the biggest blow Brett Gardner’s two-run homer in the second.

But the Phillies (2-3), who did not play for over a week as one of the consequences of the Marlins' recent COVID-19 outbreak, came right back against Happ in a 34-pitch third that saw a key DJ LeMahieu error, a Bryce Harper homer to make it 3-2 and a bases-loaded walk – Happ’s sixth – to Phil Gosselin that tied it at 3. Roman Quinn beat out a potential double play ball to short, the 6-4 force out bringing in Jean Sugura to give the Phillies the lead for good at 4-3.