TAMPA, Fla. – J.A. Happ has been doing this long enough to know not to get carried away with two good spring training outings.

“Nothing,” the 37-year-old lefthander said of what he can take out of a second straight good performance, most recently three strong innings Thursday in a 7-1 victory over the Rays at Steinbrenner Field.

But that doesn’t mean they’re irrelevant. Happ, coming off the worst season of his 13-year major-league career, has allowed one run and two hits in five spring innings. He’s struck out five, including two Thursday, and walked none.

“I really wanted to throw strikes from the get-go,” Happ said of one of his goals for the day. (He certainly accomplished that, throwing 30 strikes out of 40 pitches.) “A big thing for me is keeping count leverage, or any pitcher, but I’m better when I do that. That’s a main focus of mine, is attacking.”

Judge latest

Aaron Boone seemed to hedge a bit on his statement on Tuesday indicating Aaron Judge, battling right shoulder discomfort for nearly a month, could take batting practice outside by week’s end.

“I know he hit in the cage today [but] I don’t know if he’ll be on the field yet, I don’t know his exact schedule through the weekend,” Boone said. “But he’s doing well.”

Besides doing cage work, which Judge has been doing for a week, the rightfielder played catch at 120 feet for a second straight day, which is progress from seven days ago.

Extra bases

Tyler Wade slammed a long two-run homer to right in the first off righthander Aaron Slegers on a 2-and-0 fastball and Clint Frazier made it back-to-back blasts, hammering a 3-and-0 fastball to left for a 3-1 lead . . . Utility man Rosell Herrera, a non-roster invitee who appeared in 63 games with the Marlins last season, is off to a nice start. The 27-year-old, who started at third, made a terrific stop and throw on a ground smash in the third inning. He also went 1-for-3 to improve to 3-for-9, including a triple, in four games.