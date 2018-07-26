The Yankees have agreed to a trade for Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees reportedly will send infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney for Happ.\

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and Jon Heyman of Fancred first reported the news.

Happ, 35, was named to the All-Star team this season and has a 10-6 record with a 4.18 ERA, strikeouts and 35 walks in 114 innings. Most notably, he has allowed one earned run in 10 2/3 innings against the Red Sox this season, though he also has given up five unearned runs.

The Yankees traded for Drury, 25, during the offseason as an insurance policy at second and third base, but migraines and blurred vision forced him to miss nearly three months. The emergence of rookies Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar meant that Drury didn’t have a place on the roster upon his return from the disabled list.

McKinney opened the season with the Yankees due to injuries to Aaron Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier, but he suffered a shoulder sprain in the second game of the season. He has since recovered but is in Triple-A.