TAMPA, Fla. – J.A. Happ didn’t have to sweat it out this offseason as many of his free-agent brethren did.

With many continuing to do so.

But that doesn’t mean the veteran lefthander, whom the Yankees brought back in mid-December on a two-year, $34-million deal – with an option for 2021 – stopped paying attention to the still-glacial free-agent market.

J.A. Happ signing after a workout this morning in Tampa pic.twitter.com/ub3slp2i2J — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 8, 2019

And he has strong feelings, as most players do, about it.

“It’s surprising and it’s disappointing,” Happ, 36, said Friday after a morning workout at the Yankees’ minor league complex. “I know we’re [the Players Association] working on ways to change this, but it’s frustrating for sure to see all the quality guys out there that can help teams win not being signed this close to spring. It’s a bummer.”

The Yankees, though not active in pursuing the top names on the market – Manny Machado and Bryce Harper – made their share of moves on that front. Among them, of course, was the signing of Happ, as well as CC Sabathia and two of the best relievers on the market, Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton, the latter a trade deadline acquisition last season (as was Happ).

“You try to weigh the pros and cons everywhere but the biggest pro coming back here was the fact I was able to spend two months here and learn what the team’s about, learn some of the players, get to know them,” Happ said of his decision to return. “And I know that they’re [the Yankees] all in every year trying to win a championship. Especially at this stage of my career, that’s a big motivating factor.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Happ did his part after joining the Yankees last season, going 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts, with the one glitch coming in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Red Sox. He took the loss that night after allowing five runs in two innings.

Still, Happ’s seamless transition to the spotlight of New York made him a priority of GM Brian Cashman’s this winter.

“He was a performer,” Cashman said during December’s winter meetings. “Took the ball every five days, he was a competitor, came as advertised. A real pro. Knew exactly what was necessary and brought it every five days in the most competitive division in baseball. He checks all the boxes on that side of it.”

Happ joins a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sabathia and James Paxton, a trade acquisition from the Mariners earlier this offseason. On paper the unit looks strong. But Happ, about to enter his 13th season in the big leagues, knows that doesn’t mean much.

“I like it but I’ve also been around long enough to know it doesn’t matter what anybody says on Day 1,” Happ said with a smile. “I think the biggest thing for us is staying healthy. I certainly like what Pax can bring to the table if he stays healthy. I played with him in Seattle a couple years ago [in 2015] and saw the glimpses there. And I was on the other side last year when he threw a no-hitter against us [in May while Happ was a Blue Jay]. So that’s exciting. I like where we’re at but don’t want to get into it [projecting] too much.”

The same goes for a bullpen, a powerful group a season ago that could be even more dominating in 2019.

“It looks good on paper,” Happ said, smiling again. “I like it. You certainly theoretically feel good about those guys coming in after a guy like myself or whoever comes out of the game. It feels good having those guys coming in to close it down for you.”