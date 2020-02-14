About those 34 home runs allowed, J.A. Happ makes no excuses about juiced baseballs
TAMPA, Fla. – Big leaguers hit 6,776 home runs in 2019, far and away the most ever in a Major League Baseball season.
Veteran Yankees lefthander J.A. Happ allowed 34 of those, the most in his 13-year career.
In the offseason MLB, accused of intentionally juicing the baseballs to drive fan interest, released a report on a study conducted by outside experts that essentially said the balls were indeed a bit livelier – which pitchers had been saying since spring training.
“No evidence was found that changes in baseball performance were due to anything intentional on the part of Rawlings [which makes MLB’s official game balls] or MLB and were likely due to manufacturing variability," part of the 27-page report read.
Did Happ feel even a bit better about his disappointing 2019 season, one in which he went 12-8 with a 4.91 ERA, upon seeing the results?
“I don’t like to make excuses, so I think any answer other than 'I need to be better' is not the right answer,” Happ said Friday morning. “I do need to be better and I plan on being better.”
Rumors swirled throughout the offseason regarding the 37-year-old Happ, entering the second year of a two-year, $34-million deal. After the signing of Gerrit Cole, GM Brian Cashman received a slew of calls from teams interested in making a deal for Happ. But Cashman told those teams he wasn’t interested in moving Happ because he wanted extra rotation depth as a result of the uncertainty surrounding James Paxton’s back. That decision paid off when Paxton underwent surgery early last week, a procedure that will keep him out through April at least.
Happ was aware of the speculation he might be dealt and even joked about it with Cole, a teammate for a brief time in 2015 when they were both with the Pirates, after the ace signed his nine-year $324 million deal in December.
“I think I sent him a message right away saying, 'I hope we'll be teammates again.'” Happ said. “Obviously, congratulations to him. Obviously, we're excited to have him. Anybody would be excited to have a guy like that on your staff. But you know, we're here now. Hopefully we'll move forward from that [trade] talk."
While his season overall wasn’t very good, Happ did see some improvement down the stretch, going 2-0 with a 2.23 ERA over his last six outings (five starts). Pitching out of the bullpen in the postseason, Happ posted a 2.45 ERA in three appearances.
“Just the way I was using my body, I think,” Happ said of what helped him improve his numbers toward the end. “I was struggling for a large part [of the year] to kind of put it together. And I was struggling to understand why. And I think we just got to a point where it started clicking a little bit better. I was able to use my legs a little bit better, my hips a little bit better.”