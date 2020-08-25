TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

J.A. Happ wonders why he's not pitching for Yankees until Saturday

J.A. Happ of the Yankees pitches during the

J.A. Happ of the Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 16. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Yankees have two games on Friday. J.A. Happ is not starting either of them. The Yankee say he has to wait until Saturday, when he is scheduled to pitch against the Mets.

No big deal, right? Well, Happ has a vesting option for $17 million for next season that kicks in if he makes 10 starts or throws 61 1/3 innings (that’s prorated for the 60-game season).  

The Yankees haven’t come out and said it – they’d be nuts if they did admit it – but limiting Happ’s outings and innings would sure be a swell way to keep that expensive option from vesting.  

Moving Happ back one little ol’ day could be part of a plan to accomplish that. Or it could be completely innocent.

Which does Happ think it is?

“That’s a longer story,” Happ said on Tuesday. “You guys (reporters) are pretty smart. It actually doesn’t take too much to figure out sort of what could be going on. It certainly seems like . . . I don’t know.”

Happ, 37, is 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA in three starts. He has thrown 12 2/3 innings. He last pitched on Aug. 16.

He’d like to pitch more.

“I know that I’m healthy,” he said. “I know that I’ve been healthy. I know that I’ve been ready to go . . . That’s sort of where I’m at with that.”

Happ called it “a daily struggle” to pitch well with an uneven workload.  

“I’d like to be out there every five days and do what I’ve prepared to do,” he said. “I think I can help us.”

Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees will start Jordan Montgomery in one game of Friday’s seven-inning doubleheader against the Mets. The other game is to be determined, as are both seven-inning doubleheader games on Sunday. Boone said prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt are being considered for the TBD starts.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ, who has a Happ questions why his start is pushed to Saturday
Jacob deGrom, shown here Aug. 17 in Miami, Lennon: Holding deGrom back nixes matchup with Cole
Jets' Chris Hogan makes a catch during practice Jets' wide receiver depth chart not too deep right now
Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Barry Trotz 'didn't care for' Isles' Game 1 performance
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett talks to quarterback Garrett returns to play calling as Giants OC
Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout Unscheduled break worked in Yankees' favor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search