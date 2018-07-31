Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday night.

Cashman called the disease a “mild case,” but added that Happ was sent home after being examined at New York Presbyterian on Tuesday.

Cashman said Happ still is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Red Sox, but noted that it could change.

It’s the second case of hand, foot and mouth disease by a New York pitcher in the last two weeks. Noah Syndergaard was diagnosed with the disease — which is highly contagious and common in children — on July 22, during a series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He was placed on the disabled list and is scheduled to return on Wednesday.

The Yankees host the Orioles in a two-game series at Yankee Stadium beginning Tuesday night.

The Yankees acquired Happ in a trade with the Blue Jays on Thursday. He won his Yankees debut on Sunday against the Royals, throwing six innings of one-run, three-hit ball.