Jacoby Ellsbury will miss six months after having left hip surgery, the Yankees announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellsbury, 34, underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Monday, the team said. The Yankees said the typical recovery time to resume playing is six months.

He started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and has not appeared in a game with the Yankees this season. He also had a hip issue, a bout of plantar fasciitis and a problem with the sacroiliac joint in his back that required him to see a specialist. Ellsbury, however, said in June that he would be back with the Yankees at some point this season. He reiterated that late last month but also acknowledged that time was running out on this season.

Ellsbury, who signed a seven-year, $153-million contract before the 2014 season, played in 112 games last season, hitting .264 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.