TAMPA, Fla. — A month ago, Jacoby Ellsbury said he had no doubt he would be back at some point this season for the Yankees.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” he said June 22 after a workout at the Yankees’ minor league complex. “That’s the plan.”

Speaking late Monday morning the veteran outfielder repeated the same, but he also understands the season clock is ticking.

“That’s still the plan,” Ellsbury told reporters from Newsday and the New York Post before heading into the complex for treatment.

Ellsbury started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain but went on to experience a hip issue, a bout of plantar fasciitis and a problem with the sacroiliac joint in his back that required him to see a specialist. The latter is the injury that’s been the slowest to heal and is the reason the 34-year-old outfielder is still on the DL. He does not appear any closer to resuming baseball activities than he was last month.

“You try to say that you’re hopeful,” Ellsbury said. “You come in, get your work in and do everything you can to play this season. I want to play. It’s tough watching the guys play on TV, I’m watching every night. You want to be a part of the mix. It’s a fun group. Team’s playing well and you want to be a part of that.”

But to this point Ellsbury, who signed a seven-year, $153-million contract before the 2014 season, has been relegated to doing work in the weight room.

“We’re making some gains,” Ellsbury said. “Still have a ways to go before we do some baseball stuff, but I’m progressing.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

How has that progress shown itself?

“Just in the amount of stuff we’ve been doing,” he said. “We’re just kind of limited to the training room and in the weight room.”