The Yankees are filing a grievance to try to recoup the remainder of the $26 million owed to recently released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, a source confirmed.

Ellsbury, 36, was released by the Yankees on Wednesday night before the 8 p.m. deadline to finalize 40-man rosters and protect players from next month’s Rule 5 Draft. He last played in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Ellsbury missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Yankees are contending that Ellsbury used non-approved medical treatment for his various injuries, the source confirmed. The Associated Press reported the Yankees claim Ellsbury did not receive the team’s permission to be treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta.

Ellsbury was owed a little over $21 million for 2020 and a $5 million buyout for 2021, according to Spotrac. He was expected to clear waivers and be released on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told Ellsbury and agent Scott Boras that the team had converted Ellsbury’s contract to non-guaranteed.

The MLB Players Association said in a statement on Friday that it will defend Ellsbury.

“The Players Association will vigorously defend any action taken against Jacoby or his contract and is investigating potential contract violations by his employer,” the union said. “Until further notice, we will have no comment.”

Ellsbury did not play in 2018 due to an assortment of injuries that began in spring training with an oblique injury, which had him on the injured list to start the season. Ellsbury said in June of that year that he planned on playing for the Yankees again that season.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” Ellsbury said when asked if he would play in 2018. “That’s the plan.” Ellsbury added at the time that he would be playing in rehab games “in the near future.”

Ellsbury, however, had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in August, putting him out for six months. Ellsbury also had a problem with the sacroiliac joint in his back that required him to see a specialist.

In 2019, Ellsbury had a bout of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which delayed his winter preparation and prevented him from starting spring training on time. Ellsbury did not start baseball activities until March.

Cashman said last month during his end-of-season news conference that Ellsbury was “not someone in a position health-wise where I can answer anything” about whether he could help the team in the outfield in 2020. Outfielder Aaron Hicks recently had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and is expected to miss eight to 10 months.

Ellsbury spent his first seven seasons with the Red Sox, earning one All-Star Game appearance in 2011. He agreed to a massive seven-year, $153 million deal with the Yankees in December 2013, but only appeared in 520 games in four seasons.

He appeared in 149 games in 2014, hitting .271 with 16 home runs and 70 RBIs. He played in only 111 games in 2015, spraining his right knee in May of that season. Ellsbury played in 148 games in 2016, but only 112 games in an injury plagued 2017, which included missing time with a concussion.

Ellsbury appeared in seven postseason games for the Yankees, but six of those games were during the team’s run to the 2017 ALCS. His final appearance with the Yankees was as a pinch-runner.

With Laura Albanese and David Lennon