TAMPA, Fla. — Without hesitation, Jacoby Ellsbury gave an emphatic answer to the question.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” the forgotten man of the 2018 club said early Friday afternoon when asked if, in his mind, he will play for the Yankees this season.

Ellsbury, who started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and also has experienced a hip issue and a bout of plantar fasciitis since then, has been coming to the team’s minor league complex here regularly.

“I’m getting better,” the 34-year-old Ellsbury said. “I’m doing just exercises and treatment. Moving ahead in the right direction. I’m excited about it and hopefully be playing in some [rehab] games in the near future.”

Ellsbury said he did not have a time frame — either for when he might start playing in rehab games or how many he might need once he starts them.

“I haven’t started the baseball activity yet, so that’s the first step,” Ellsbury said. “Get in some games and go from there.”

Ellsbury, who signed a seven-year, $153-million deal before the 2014 season, said he’s been “watching all the games” and that he’s “happy the team’s playing well,” but it’s been difficult to watch the season unfold from afar.

“You want to be out there,” he said. “That’s all you can really say. Just want to be out there, and obviously you do everything you can do down here to be back as soon as possible.”

Ellsbury appeared in 112 games last season, hitting .264 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.