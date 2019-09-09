BOSTON — James Paxton suddenly looks like the least of the Yankees’ concerns when it comes to their postseason rotation.

The lefthander, the prized acquisition of GM Brian Cashman last winter who spent much of his first season in the Bronx struggling to find consistency, won his eighth straight game Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory over the Red Sox in front of 35,884 at Fenway Park, a crowd that saw the hometown team officially eliminated from AL East contention.

Paxton, who entered the night 12-6 with a 4.16 ERA but 7-0 with a 2.98 ERA in his previous seven starts, allowed four hits and three walks over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in which he struck out seven.

The Yankees (95-50), keeping pace with the Astros for the Majors’ best record, finished the season 14-5 vs. the reeling Red Sox (76-68), who stunningly fired their president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, late Sunday night.

Paxton was coming off a start last Tuesday vs. the Rangers when he allowed one hit, and struck out 12, over seven scoreless innings. The start before that, Aug. 28 at Seattle, the 30-year-old allowed one hit and two runs over five innings and the start before that he struck out 11 at the Dodgers while allowing two runs and five hits.

Monday night Paxton was backed by and offense that didn’t do a ton but still got homers from Austin Romine and Gio Urshela, yet another critical hit by DJ LeMahieu with a runner in scoring position and a sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres.

Boston lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, 17-5 with 3.81 ERA coming in, pitched well, but not quite good enough. He allowed one run — coming on Romine’s homer in the fifth — and five hits over six innings in which he walked one and struck out nine.

Paxton, who brought a 9.72 first-inning ERA into the night, made it four straight outings in which he did not allow a first-inning run, though the Red Sox did put a runner on second.

After leadoff man Mookie Betts flied out, Rafael Devers singled and went to second on a passed ball. But Paxton struck out Xander Bogaerts looking at a curveball and got J.D. Martinez swinging at a fastball to end the 15-pitch inning.

Paxton, after striking out one in a perfect second, allowed a one-out double to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the third and he walked Devers with two outs. Paxton got out of it, getting Bogaerts to fly to right for the third out.

Rodriguez allowed one hit over the first three innings — a two-out double to Torres in the first — before facing a more significant jam in the fourth. Edwin Encarnacion reached on an infield single, improving him to 8 for his last 22, and went to third when the slumping Luke Voit hit a towering double off the top of the Monster in left-center. But Encarnacion was cut down at the plate by Devers, the third baseman, on a Brett Gardner grounder and Urshela struck out to end the threat.

Romine snapped the scoreless tie in the fifth, punching a 2-and-0 fastball the other way to right, the ball just clearing the short wall near Pesky’s Pole, the catcher’s seventh homer making it 1-0. The homer improved Romine to, at that point, 5-for-9 with two homers and five RBIs in four games at Fenway this season.

Lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez started the seventh and immediately allowed Urshela’s 19th homer, a shot over the Monster that made it 2-0. Romine doubled, went to third on a wild pitch, and came in on LeMahieu’s single that made it 3-0 and made the infielder 46-for-115 this season with RISP. Aaron Judge doubled and Torres’ sacrifice fly made it 4-0.