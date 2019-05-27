If all goes well, the Yankees could have two of their lefties back in the starting rotation on this homestand.

James Paxton said on Monday “I feel like I’m ready” for his return to the rotation on Wednesday. Paxton has been out since May 4 with inflammation in his left knee.

CC Sabathia could return from the injured list on Sunday to face the Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone said. Sabathia went on the IL on Thursday with right knee inflammation.

“Good stuff happening,” Boone said, and the good stuff wasn’t limited to Paxton and Sabathia.

Dellin Betances got on the mound for the first time in his latest rehab from a right shoulder injury and threw 20 fastballs. Betances, who has yet to pitch this season, said the next step is to throw a bullpen session on Thursday.

Luis Severino was scheduled to see the team doctor on Monday to determine if he can play catch, which would be the first step in his rehab from a strained lat muscle. Severino has also not pitched this season with a shoulder injury and the lat injury. He said the shoulder is healed.

If Paxton and Sabathia return and the Yankees believe Severino can begin his season after the All-Star break, that would lessen their impulse to make a big push for free agent lefthander Dallas Keuchel – if they even have such an impulse.

The Yankees had a talent evaluator watch Keuchel throw on Sunday at agent Scott Boras’ complex in Newport Beach, California. Bidding for the former Cy Young award winner should heat up after next week's amateur draft; once the draft is complete, whichever team signs Keuchel won’t have to forfeit a draft pick as compensation.

The Yankees used Chad Green as an opener against the Padres on Monday, a tactic they employed with the righthander on May 19 and again on Saturday.

Betances was asked if he’d like to come back as an opener.

“I don’t know that means,” he said.

When the concept was explained to him, Betances said: “I’ll leave that to the starters.”