Aaron Boone’s somewhat optimistic evaluation of James Paxton Saturday morning did not last long. Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee. Boone left Friday’s start against the Twins after three innings.

The announcement from the Yankees came about 45 minutes after Boone met with the media. “He’s already had the MRI, waiting to get a read on it when the doctor gets here,’’ Boone said, “(Paxton) just came in now, so we’ll see. He doesn’t seem too concerned about it. He’s a little sore today, no swelling there so that's a good thing. So we’ll just wait on the result of it.’’

Boone even held out the hope of Boone making his next start, saying, “Possible, we’ll see. There’s a scenario where we could skip him once, but we'll wait and see what the results are, see how he bounces back here today and the coming days.’

It seems likely that Jonathan Loaisiga would replace Paxton in the rotation. For now, righthander Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.

Andujar returns

Miguel Andujar started at third base, his first appearance in over a month since sustaining a small labral tear in his right (throwing) shoulder. “Excited to have another guy with Miggy's capability, just potential adding a little bit more length to our lineup. So, one of the guys I've been looking forward to. The rehab process for him has given as well as we could have hoped. So feel good about getting him back in the mix.’’

It was thought that Andujar would be used as the designated hitter for several games, but Boone said he wanted to keep Gary Sanchez, who homered twice Friday, in the lineup, so Sanchez was the DH. “He's so dangerous up there, obviously the power speaks for itself,'' Boone said, "So, to have him start to lock in, especially at a time when we are still missing some key figures, obviously it’s really important.’’

No return date for Judge

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It has been two weeks since Aaron Judge sustained left oblique strain but does not appear close to returning, “Not any baseball stuff yet,” Boone told reporters Friday night. “Improvement seems like every day. Able to do some things in the weight room and range of motion stuff that he’s going through but we’re still not at that point where we’re ready to make a call on what we think it’s going to be.”