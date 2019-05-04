TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
60° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

James Paxton goes on Yankees' IL as Miguel Andujar returns

James  Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee. Boone left Friday's start against the Twins after three innings.

James Paxton of the Yankees looks at the

James Paxton of the Yankees looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the second inning against the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

Aaron Boone’s somewhat optimistic evaluation of James Paxton Saturday morning did not last long. Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee. Boone left Friday’s start against the Twins after three innings.

The announcement from the Yankees came about 45 minutes after Boone met with the media. “He’s already had the MRI, waiting to get a read on it when the doctor gets here,’’ Boone said, “(Paxton)  just came in now, so we’ll see. He doesn’t seem too concerned about it. He’s a  little sore today, no swelling there so that's a good thing. So  we’ll just wait on the result of it.’’

Boone even held out the hope of Boone making his next start, saying, “Possible, we’ll see. There’s a scenario where we could skip him once, but we'll wait and see what the results are, see how he  bounces back here today and the coming days.’

It seems likely that Jonathan Loaisiga would replace Paxton in the rotation.  For now, righthander Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.

Andujar returns

Miguel Andujar started at third base, his first appearance in over a month since sustaining a small labral tear in his right (throwing) shoulder.  “Excited to have another guy with Miggy's capability, just potential adding a little bit more length to our lineup. So, one of the guys I've been looking forward to. The rehab process for him has given as well as we could have hoped. So  feel good about getting him back in the mix.’’

It was thought that Andujar would be used as the designated hitter for several games, but Boone said he wanted to keep Gary Sanchez, who homered twice Friday, in the lineup, so Sanchez was the DH. “He's so dangerous up there, obviously the power speaks for itself,'' Boone said, "So,  to have him start to lock in,  especially at a time when we are still missing some key figures,  obviously it’s really important.’’

No return date for Judge

It has been two weeks since Aaron Judge sustained  left oblique strain but does not appear close to returning, “Not any baseball stuff yet,” Boone told reporters Friday night.  “Improvement seems like every day. Able to do some things in the weight room and range of motion stuff that he’s going through but we’re still not at that point where we’re ready to make a call on what we think it’s going to be.”

Newsday columnist Steven Marcus

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones, recently drafted Giants quarterback, fields questions Glauber: Daniel Jones has to win over Giants fans
Jeff McNeil of the Mets reacts after his Jeff McNeil's career off to a flying start
Igor Shesterkin of Team Russia stretches to make Rangers agree to terms with Shesterkin and Kravtsov
Darron Lee of the Jets speaks with the Sources: Jets decline to pick up option of LB Lee
Michael Dal Colle of the Islanders prepares for Trotz shuffles lines with Dal Colle in, Clutterbuck out
Islanders captain Anders Lee, left, and Jordan Eberle Five questions facing the Islanders this offseason