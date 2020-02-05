TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' James Paxton to miss 3-4 months

Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton throws against the

Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning in ALCS Game 5 on Oct. 18, 2019. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Yankees lefthander James Paxton will miss three to four months after undergoing a medical procedure Wednesday, the team announced.

Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst. Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed the surgery.

Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts last season for the Yankees, his first with the team after being traded from the Seattle Mariners. He had 186 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings.

In seven big-league seasons, Paxton is 56-32 with a 3.50 ERA and 803 strikeouts in 733 innings.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

