Yankees lefthander James Paxton will miss three to four months after undergoing a medical procedure Wednesday, the team announced.

Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst. Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed the surgery.

Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts last season for the Yankees, his first with the team after being traded from the Seattle Mariners. He had 186 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings.

In seven big-league seasons, Paxton is 56-32 with a 3.50 ERA and 803 strikeouts in 733 innings.