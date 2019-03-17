TAMPA, Fla. — Who says the Yankees don’t have enough starting pitching?

For one day at least, they had plenty. In a pair of road spring training victories, James Paxton and Jonathan Loaisiga combined to allow one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings.

Paxton didn’t give up a hit in a 4 1/3-outing in the Yankees’ 7-3 win over the Phillies in Clearwater. The lefthander was charged with a fifth-inning run after walking the leadoff batter and later seeing him score against reliever Chad Green.

Paxton walked two and struck out four to reduce his ERA to 1.54.

In Sarasota, Loaisiga threw three shutout innings in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Orioles. The righthander allowed one hit and walked one.

Loaisiga is vying for two open rotation spots with Domingo German and Luis Cessa, both of whom have been outstanding in spring training. Loaisiga lowered his ERA from 10.00 to 7.50.

General manager Brian Cashman said on Friday he was open to signing a veteran starter, but made it clear it would have to be at the Yankees’ price. Any pitcher signed this late in spring training would need at least a month before he could join the rotation. The Yankees will start the season without Luis Severino and CC Sabathia, but they expect Sabathia back about two weeks into the season. Severino (rotator cuff inflammation) will be out until “at least May,” Cashman said on Friday.

A posting on Twitter on Sunday by Jon Heyman of MLB Network said the Yankees have made an offer to free agent lefthander Gio Gonzalez, but added that the sides are not close. Gonzalez, 33, went 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA for Washington and Milwaukee in 2018. He has a career record of 127-97 (3.69 ERA).

Extra bases

Luke Voit and Greg Bird both homered, Voit against the Orioles and Bird against the Phillies. With Aaron Hicks (back) slated to open the season on the injured list, there is an increasing chance Voit and Bird will both make the Opening Day roster . . . Miguel Andujar, who is batting .405, hit his first homer in the game in Sarasota. Troy Tulowitzki hit his third homer in the game in Clearwater . . . Also in Clearwater, Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless inning in his first appearance since March 10. Betances had one strikeout — of Bryce Harper.